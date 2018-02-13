New program to restore old study of famous Topeka reverend

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A project to restore the study of a famous Topeka reverend is moving forward, while a new program is being created.

Author Laird Kelly presented a program Monday night at Ward Mead Old Prairie Town, highlighting the work of Reverend Dr. Charles Sheldon. Sheldon’s books and works started the worldwide “What Would Jesus Do” movement.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is helping fund-raise efforts to restore the study in which Sheldon worked on his stories.

So far, the study’s roof and HVAC system have been replaced. Future upgrades include new interior walls, ceiling and wood floors.

