Pride for Asian-American skaters as they take to Olympic ice

By DEEPTI HAJELA, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Ten-year-old Keita Horiko practices a move during his second workout of the day Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at the Ice House in Hackensack, N.J. At this year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, half of the U.S. figure-skating team is Asian-American. This fact has elevated the hopes of talented skaters like Horiko, who has dreams of one day being an Olympic champion. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) Asian-Americans are taking center ice during the figure-skating competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

While there have been Asian-American skaters representing the United States at past Olympics, it’s never been like this – half of the 14 members of the team are Asian-American.

It’s a heady moment for many, especially because Asian-Americans as a minority group have long faced stereotypes of being more about books and brains than anything else.

In this year’s games, much of the hoopla around possibly winning a medal has focused on Nathan Chen.

He’s considered a front-runner in the individual men’s event. That’s even though he got off to a rough start by finishing fourth in the men’s short program for the team event after an uncharacteristic fall during a triple axel.

