Swiss women edge Sweden 2-1 to take top spot in Group B

Anna Borgqvist (18), of Sweden, celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal against Switzerland during the third period of the preliminary round of the women's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) Phoebe Staenz scored the game-winner at 11:28 of the third period as Switzerland edged Sweden 2-1 on Wednesday to take the top spot in Group B at the Olympics.

The win ensures Switzerland, the 2014 bronze medalist, will face either Finland or the Olympic athletes from Russia on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Alina Muller also had a goal and an assist, and Christine Meier had two assists. Goalie Florence Schelling made 33 saves for an Olympic record with her ninth career win, breaking a tie with Canada’s Kim St. Pierre.

Muller gave Switzerland a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 13:51 of the second period for her tournament-best sixth goal. Sweden, which hasn’t medaled since takin silver in 2006 at Turin, tied it with Anna Borgqvist’s power-play goal at 7:35 of the third.

Staenz scored on the power-play to keep the Swiss undefeated going into the quarterfinals.

