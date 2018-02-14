2 arrested during traffic stop for possession of drugs

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Osage County residents were arrested following a traffic stop in Holton near the intersection of 4th and Arizona.

Matthew Scott Barr, 38, of Carbondale and Shawna Marie Valentine, 35, of Osage City were stopped by a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy on Friday, February 9th.

Barr was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony interference with law enforcement.  Barr also had an outstanding Osage County warrant.

Valentine was also arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony interference with law enforcement. Valentine was also wanted on an outstanding Osage County warrant.

Valentine is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $7,500. Barr was released after posting bond.

