Double fatal crash closes U.S. 54 in Ford County

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said U.S. 54 is closed between Minneola and Bucklin due to a double fatal crash.

Trooper Mike Racy tells KSN News a pickup truck didn’t yield to an oil tanker. Both drivers died at the scene. There were no other passengers. The identities of the drivers hasn’t been released.

Westbound traffic is being detoured at Bucklin via U.S. 400. Eastbound traffic is being detoured at Minneola via U.S. 283.

The patrol urges you to use an alternative route. Traffic is expected to reopen in the next few hours.

U54@ Ford County road 125 closed due to a bad crash. Please stay out of area and buckle up. — Trooper Racy (@TrooperMikeKHP) February 14, 2018