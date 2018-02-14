Fire damages storage warehouse at Wichita’s Joyland

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire damaged an old warehouse at the grounds of the former Joyland Amusement Park in in south Wichita Tuesday.

The call came in to 911 dispatch shortly before 4:30 p.m. according to KSNW-TV. When the call about the fire came into the 911 dispatch center, it was originally reported as a school fire at Sowers Elementary. However, when firefighters arrived on the scene they found smoke coming from a large storage facility on the property of the abandoned Joyland amusement park. Because of the size of the fire and the condition of the building, the commanders decided to fight the fire from outside the building.

Firefighters also fought a grass fire near the building and I-135. Fire officials on the scene said the building fire started the grass fire that was close to I-135.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate were not immediately available.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

Joyland Amusement Park opened at its current location in the late 1940s and closed in 2006, despite attempts by at least two groups to purchase and operate it. Most of the remaining park was torn down in 2015.