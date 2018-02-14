Harlem Globe Trotter visits local elementary school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Harlem Globe Trotters are coming to Topeka soon but one local elementary school got an early visit from Hoops Green.

The Sixth Grade class at Wanamaker Elementary School won a contest sponsored by Majic 107.7 called “Get Fit With A Globe Trotter.”

On Tuesday, Hoops Green showed up to their gym class to play basketball with them and share advice on a healthy and fit lifestyle.

“Getting off your cell phone or getting off social media, or go outside, or inside the gym, play basketball, play football, gymnastics, whatever it may be, just be active, we encourage that.”

The Harlem Glove Trotters tour “Amazing Feats of Basketball” will be at the Kansas Expocentre on February 27.