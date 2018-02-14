Hazel Hill shows how to make some of your Valentine’s Day favorites

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka’s Hazel Hill Chocolate joined KSNT News Wednesday morning, showing how to make some of your Valentine’s Day favorites.

Owners, Nick and Terry Xidis, invest their hearts and hands in fine chocolate and confectionery. Hazel Hill, Terry’s grandmother, is a symbol of their dedication to a family tradition of “the best in everything they do.”

Nick is the third generation chocolatier and in keeping with traditions, they use only the finest ingredients, chocolate, fresh cream and butter, to produce handmade treats that explode with flavor. Made the old fashioned way, in small batches, by hand, you’ll taste the craftsmanship in every bite. Hazel Hill’s heritage thrives through every delicious morsel of handmade candy.

Nick Xidis founded family business Hazel Hill Chocolate in Topeka with roots in his Greek immigrant grandfather’s candy business. Hazel Hill crafts chocolate from heirloom cacao sourced from around the world, selling single-origin bars, truffles and bark that are made by hand.

“USA Today” named Hazel Hill Chocolate a “Craft Chocolate Maker” in the state of Kansas.