Kansas House votes in favor of reducing penalties for being caught with traces of pot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas State Representatives have voted in favor of reducing the fines for being caught with traces of marijuana.

This comes after the law in 2016 stated that being caught of the residue of marijuana (like in a bong) for a person’s second offense was the same penalty as being caught with a bag of weed. The crime was conviction of a felony.

Later that year, lawmakers lessened the penalty for being caught with marijuana, a second time, to be a misdemeanor, but didn’t change the laws for being caught with traces of weed.

“This is not a matter that goes to the subject of the law, but it goes to just the cleaning up of the law as we go forward,” Republican Senator Steve Fitzgerald said. “It’s an administrative oversight, I think, more than anything else.”

“The problem is why we have a discussion or a debate every time about the base law of whether or not marijuana in and of itself should be criminalized to the extent it is,” Democratic Senator David Haley said.

Kansas is one of the last states to have laws saying possession of marijuana or CBD oil is illegal.

