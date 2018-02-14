Kansas leaders react to Florida school shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas leaders are tweeting reaction after an active shooter opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Wednesday.

There were reports of at least 20 victims inside the school, Broward County Sheriff’s officials said. There was no word on the extent of those injuries.

The shooter is believed to be in custody.

First District Congressman Roger Marshall tweeted: “My thoughts and prayers are with the students, teachers, and first responders at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.”

Fourth District Congressman Ron Estes tweeted: “My family and I are praying for everyone at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

WATCH LIVE: Latest updates on South Florida shooting