Local doctor gives advice to spice up your relationship

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dr. Mike Anderson gives three simple ways to enhance your romantic relationship:

1. Share chores.

2. Have a “girls night out” or a “guys night out.”

3. Last, share memories and put a mark on those major moments with your partner.

According to his website, in 2012, Dr. Anderson received his master’s degree and doctorate at the University of Kansas in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Interpersonal Communication and Public Address. While at KU Mike taught courses in speaker-audience communication, persuasive speaking, problem solving in teams and groups, relational communication, and behavioral research methods.