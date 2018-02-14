Local doctor gives advice to spice up your relationship

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dr. Mike Anderson gives three simple ways to enhance your romantic relationship:

1. Share chores.
2. Have a “girls night out” or a “guys night out.”
3. Last, share memories and put a mark on those major moments with your partner.

According to his website, in 2012, Dr. Anderson received his master’s degree and doctorate at the University of Kansas in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Interpersonal Communication and Public Address. While at KU Mike taught courses in speaker-audience communication, persuasive speaking, problem solving in teams and groups, relational communication, and behavioral research methods.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s