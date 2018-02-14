Local schools rally for Team Grit, boy battling cancer

Related Coverage Community rallies behind local boy battling cancer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A local high school went all out Tuesday night to show their support for a 4-month-old boy battling cancer.

Grit Henderson is battling cancer at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. At the Free State High School basketball game against Olathe West, fans and players wore #TeamGrit t-shirts that read “No One Fights Alone” in honor of Grit.

“It gives you strength. It gives you hope and right now we need as much of that as we can have,” said Nolan Henderson, Grit’s father.

Nolan Henderson is a football coach at Free State. When she heard about his son’s diagnosis, Cheer and Dance Coach Dena Johnston said she knew she wanted to help out.

“It has gone crazy viral. We are selling shirts all over the U.S.,” said Johnston.

Johnston and the rest of Team Grit sold out of their first round of t-shirts and are continuing to sell more here. The Olathe West team also wore t-shirts to support Grit.

During halftime, Johnston and the rest of the cheer squad presented Henderson and his daughter a check for $4,000 for the first round of shirts.

“We mean this from the bottom of our hearts, from my family to your’s, I love you all. Thank you,” said Henderson while accepting the check.

A Go Fund Me page for the Henderson family has currently raised nearly $39,000.