Lovable weather is here for Valentine’s Day 2018

Happy Valentine’s Day, Northeast Kansas! We’re tracking a lovable forecast today – with some of the warmest weather we’ve had all year. On January 28th – we warmed up to 68°. Oddly enough – that’s exactly our high temperature forecast for today AND tomorrow. If we can somehow manage to warm-up past 68° – this would be the warmest weather we’ve had so far in 2018! The timing couldn’t be any better either! Spend some time with the ones you love today – maybe dust off the grill this evening too! It’s just been so wintry lately with those pesky snow forecasts and chilly weather – highs approaching 70° have been long overdue! The main reason why we warm things up today, isn’t the mid-February sunshine, but the persistent southwest winds! This unseasonably warm surge our air is only made possible by the extremely warm wind direction we’ll have around today and tomorrow (yesterday we had due south winds). Yes – it’ll be a bit breezy out there, but the temps climb because of those winds!

Tomorrow’s forecast will be just as warm as today’s, but the skies won’t look nearly as pretty! Clouds will start to build into our neck of the woods overnight and that means ‘mostly cloudy’ skies tomorrow. So despite a lack of sunshine, the winds will be strong enough to send highs right back into the middle/upper 60s for Thursday! All of this warm air is out ahead of Friday’s cold front – so soak it up while we have it. We’ll go from nearly 70° tomorrow afternoon – all the way down into the ‘teens’ on Friday morning. That’s a super strong cold front and we’ll certainly FEEL the difference. Lucky for us – Friday’s return of Old Man Winter will be short-lived. Expect daytime temps in the 20s and 30s on Friday, under bountiful blue skies. But, temps will be back on the rise just in time for the holiday weekend! Who’s ready for the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday?!

Maybe you and the kids have a long weekend (we still have to work) because of Washington’s Birthday (Presidents’ Day) on Monday. Enjoy the weather on Saturday and Sunday because the longer range computer models try to send temps back down to reality early next week. Originally, it was looking like Presidents’ Day would be much cooler with a snow chance, but now the cool-down might wait for another day. That would mean a chance for plain old rain on Monday – with temps still sitting in the 40s and 50s (too mild for snow). We still have high confidence that we’ll turn a bit colder again – by the middle of next week. Even further out model projections have us return to a somewhat cold weather pattern for the rest of the month. That’s not to say it’s going to be snowy or that we won’t have some mini stretches of warm weather mixed in there. But, as of right now, all signs point to a fairly colder end to the month – over the next 2+ weeks. Remember, our average high temperature is climbing this time of the year. It’s now up to 44°. Outside of this Friday and the middle of next week – our current extended forecast looks decidedly warm and almost spring-like to some extent. Mother Nature has a funny way of leveling-out all of the ‘ups and downs’ in the temperature forecast. Maybe it’s only fitting we end the month on a chilly note?! For those counting – spring is officially 34 days away!

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the warmer weather hangs around. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert