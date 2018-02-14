Professor fighting deportation returning to Kansas City Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas professor and father who is fighting efforts by the U.S. to deport him to Bangladesh is returning to Kansas.

Syed Jamal is returning to Kansas City Wednesday, according to Rekha Sharma-Crawford, one of Jamal’s attorneys.

Sharma-Crawford said in a Facebook post “He is coming home.”

The 55-year-old was put on a plane by U.S. immigration Monday bound for his native country before an immigration panel granted a temporary stay in the case. He was taken off the flight when it stopped to refuel in Honolulu, according to Sharma Crawford.

Jamal has lived in Kansas for 30 years and has worked as an adjunct professor and researcher at Kansas City-area colleges. He and his supporters have been battling his deportation since Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested him Jan. 24 at his family’s home in Lawrence, where he lives with his wife and three children, who are U.S. citizens. He was taken to a detention center in El Paso, Texas.

Jamal entered the U.S. legally in 1987 to attend the University of Kansas but overstayed his visa while pursuing a doctorate. He was ordered deported in 2011 but had been allowed to stay in the U.S. and check in regularly with immigration authorities. Sharma-Crawford said Jamal has a work permit that is valid until October and that he was trying to work within what she calls a complicated immigration system.

The Associated Press contributed to this story