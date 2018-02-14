Second arrest made in deadly Wichita shooting

Related Coverage 18-year-old man killed in shooting at Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a second person has been arrested in a deadly Wichita shooting.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 18-year-old has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm. A 17-year-old was arrested early Monday and booked into juvenile detention on suspicion of murder and other charges

Police say the shooting happened Sunday night after three or four people armed with guns went to a home, where a fight started with an 18-year-old man. The 18-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at a Wichita hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

Police are working to identify the other people involved.