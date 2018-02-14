Watch Live: Several fatalities, 1 in custody after shooting at south Florida high school

By Published: Updated:

(WATCH LIVE HERE)

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – There are a number of fatalities reported after an active shooter opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, FL Sen. Bill Nelson said.

There were reports of at least 20 victims inside the school, Broward County Sheriff’s officials said. There was no word on the extent of those injuries.

The shooter is believed to be in custody. The gunman described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a black pants and hat and a burgundy shirt was seen being put into a police cruiser.

Officers responded to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at 5901 Pine Island Road in Parkland at around 1:30 p.m.

A father said the man in the burgundy shirt pulled a fire alarm at the school and that caused students and teachers to come out of their classroom so he could start shooting.

School board officials said staff and students heard what sounded like gunfire shortly before dismissal, and the school went on an immediate lockdown.

Video showed dozens of officers and ambulances at the school as students ran out. Some reported victims were seen being carried out of the school.

Students were escorted by armed police out of the high school in a single file. Parents said their kids are trapped inside.

ATF agents from the Miami Field Division were responding to the school.

 

