Shots fired, Topeka police searching for gunman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are looking for a person they say fired shots at an officer in central Topeka.

Police got the call around 6:00 p.m. They said an officer was in the area of 21st and S.E. Quincy when he heard shots fired.

Police say when the officer went looking for the source of the shots, several rounds were fired at the officer.

Police are searching the area, while a KHP helicopter searched overhead.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

