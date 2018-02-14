Truly best in show: Westminster winner making Broadway debut

By Published:
Handler Bill McFadden holds Flynn, a bichon frise, on top of the Empire State Building Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, the morning after Flynn was named best in show at the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeff McMillan)

NEW YORK (AP) — America’s new top dog is set to become best in a Broadway show.

Flynn the bichon frise is taking quite a victory lap on Valentine’s Day, hours after he won the Westminster Kennel Club dog show at Madison Square Garden.

The white powder puff’s tour of the town is set to finish Wednesday night with a walk-on part in the Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots.”

After being picked late Tuesday night over nearly 2,900 other dogs, Flynn was up early and on the go with handler Bill McFadden. They appeared on “Good Morning America” and “Fox & Friends” before heading over to “The View.”

Also on the dog’s docket: The traditional steak lunch at famed eatery Sardi’s and trips up the Empire State Building, Top of the Rock and the One World Observatory.

Flynn is nearly 6 and already has a musical theatre background. His full champion’s name includes All I Care About Is Love — the lyrics sung by character Billy Flynn in the popular show “Chicago.”

