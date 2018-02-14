Video shows felon found with AR-15 and hundreds of rounds of ammunition

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas City, Kansas man was taken to jail following a chase early Wednesday morning in Lawrence.

Around 1 a.m. Douglas County deputies stopped a Toyota passenger car for a traffic violation near 26th and Iowa in Lawrence. When a deputy made contact with the driver (and only occupant in the vehicle), they noticed an AR-15 rifle in the front of the vehicle. When additional crews arrived to assist, the suspect took off in his vehicle and led law enforcement on a five minute pursuit.

The suspect drove through several parking lots during the pursuit, striking a parked unoccupied vehicle and nearly striking a pedestrian, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy then performed a tactical vehicle intervention near 31st and Ousdahl Street and stopped the suspect.

KSNT News Producer Alicia Rogers was in the area and was almost struck at the end of the chase. She was able to capture on video the end of the chase and the suspect being arrested by deputies.

After a search of the vehicle it was determined the suspect was a convicted felon and was in possession of not only the AR-15 but also more than 1,300 rounds of ammunition, as well as marijuana and methamphetamine.

The suspect has been identified as Vince Wyatt, 26, who was booked into the Douglas County jail for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault, felony flee and elude law enforcement, and distribution of narcotics.