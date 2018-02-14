Woman dies after being struck by vehicle

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A woman was killed Wednesday when she was struck by a vehicle.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Highway K-99, just south of K-18 around 5:00 p.m.

They say she left the vehicle she was in. It’s unclear why she left the vehicle.

A vehicle traveling behind the woman hit her.

KHP said she died on scene from injuries.

K-99 was closed for around 45 minutes.

Names of people involved in the incident have not been released.

KSNT News will update this story as information becomes available.