Woman dies after being struck by vehicle

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A woman was killed Wednesday when she was struck by a vehicle.
According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Highway K-99, just south of K-18 around 5:00 p.m.
They say she left the vehicle she was in. It’s unclear why she left the vehicle.
A vehicle traveling behind the woman hit her.
KHP said she died on scene from injuries.
K-99 was closed for around 45 minutes.
Names of people involved in the incident have not been released.
