1 person killed in north central Kansas crash

PLAINVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was killed early Thursday morning following a crash in north central Kansas.

The driver of a 2015 Ford F450 truck was traveling east on K-18 Highway around 6:15 a.m. when the driver went left of the center to the north edge of K-18 and went into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the driver continued east in the ditch before striking a private driveway entrance, causing the vehicle to roll and come to a rest on its top.

The crash was reported about 9 miles east of Plainville in Rooks County.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Robert. L. Bice, 59, of Plainville, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

KHP said Bice was wearing a seat belt.