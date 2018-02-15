1 person killed in north central Kansas crash

By Published:

PLAINVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was killed early Thursday morning following a crash in north central Kansas.

The driver of a 2015 Ford F450 truck was traveling east on K-18 Highway around 6:15 a.m. when the driver went left of the center to the north edge of K-18 and went into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the driver continued east in the ditch before striking a private driveway entrance, causing the vehicle to roll and come to a rest on its top.

The crash was reported about 9 miles east of Plainville in Rooks County.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Robert. L. Bice, 59, of Plainville, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

KHP said Bice was wearing a seat belt.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s