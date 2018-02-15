A closer look at the AR-15

ST. MARY’S, Kan. (KSNT) – According to Time Magazine the AR-15 rifle has been used in six of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in the last decade. It was most recently used during the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Customers at Patriots Guns can pick up an AR-15 for about 600 dollars. Some people think AR stands for “automatic rifle” or “assault rifle.” Store manager Cole Lamberson said that’s a common misconception.

“The model number actually stands for Armalite Rifle Model 15,” Lamberson said.

The gun was devised by the research subdivision of an aircraft company that wanted to make a rifle from lightweight aluminum and plastic materials.

“It started off just kind of as an engineering experiment to see if they could make a good gun using those materials,” Lamberson said. “And here we are half a century later and the concept is a wild success.”

Lamberson explained the AR-15 is a semi-automatic rifle, not automatic.

“Semi-automatic you just get one shot per trigger pull, each time you squeeze it goes bang one time and that’s all,” Lamberson said.

The AR-15 has been available since 1963. Lamberson says it’s now the most popular gun in the world.

While many people call the AR-15 an assault rifle, Lamberson says that is a generic term used to describe any rifle that looks like a military assault rifle.