Adopt-A-Pet: February 15, 2018

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – We have another bunch of adoptable pets to introduce to you. However, the first pet we would like you to meet needs your help first.

Dep Watkins with the Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society said all of their kitties they always make sure they have names before they go up for adoption.

“We think every animal should have a name but we would like you guys to name this kitty.”

If you head on over to the KSNT News Facebook page, you can suggest a name for him right now.

He’s a 4-month-old black domestic short hair cat. He and all of the other cats at Helping Hands are only $14 to adopt through February 18. That’s part of their “Feline Valentine Special” going on right now.

Shifting gears to some dogs, let’s first say hello to Millie. Millie is a one year old Labrador mix and is just a ball of energy. She would do best with a patient family that has older children. Also make sure to bring in any other dogs you already have to meet her first because she can be a little picky of her dog friends.

Millie does have a sponsor buddy though, which means part of her adoption fee has already been waived.

Last but not least is Martina. She’s a 1-year-old Australian Cattledog mix. She can be a little shy at first but she will warm up to you if you give her some toys to play with. However, she would do best in a home without small children. She’s eagerly waiting to meet a patient family who will give her a new forever home.

All of the animals featured this week are up for adoption right now over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.

Head on over and one of their adoption counselors would love to help you get the adoption process started.