Cloudy and warm today, massive cool-down tomorrow

Today’s forecast will be just as warm as yesterday’s, but the skies will stay cloudy! We even had a couple sprinkles moving through our area earlier this morning! Get ready for another breezy day too. Despite a lack of sunshine, today’s winds will be strong enough to send highs right back into the middle/upper 60s! However, our highs will occur midday, as winds shift to become northwesterly this afternoon. In other words, temps will start falling even before you leave this office today. This recent warm-up is out ahead of tomorrow’s cold front – so enjoy it, while we have it. We’ll go from nearly 70° today – all the way down into the ‘teens’ tomorrow morning. That’s a super strong cold front and we’ll certainly FEEL the difference! Lucky for us – Friday’s return of Old Man Winter will be short-lived. Expect daytime temps in the 20s and 30s tomorrow, under clearing skies. But, temps will be back on the rise just in time for the holiday weekend! Who’s ready for the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday?!

Maybe you and the kids have a long weekend (we still have to work) because of Washington’s Birthday (Presidents’ Day) on Monday. Enjoy the weather on Saturday and Sunday because the longer range computer models try to send temps back down to reality early next week. Originally, it was looking like Presidents’ Day would be much cooler with a snow chance, but now the cool-down might wait for another day. That would mean a chance for plain old rain on Monday (maybe some thunderstorms too) – with temps still sitting in the 50s and 60s (way too mild for snow). We still have high confidence that we’ll turn a bit colder again, by the middle of next week. Even further out model projections have us return to a somewhat cold weather pattern for the rest of the month! That’s not to say it’s going to be snowy or that we won’t have some mini stretches of warm weather mixed in there. But, as of right now, all signs point to a fairly colder end to the month – over the next 2+ weeks. Remember, our average high temperature is climbing this time of the year. It’s now up to 44°. Outside of this Friday and the middle of next week – our current extended forecast looks decidedly warm and almost spring-like to some extent. Mother Nature has a funny way of leveling-out all of the ‘ups and downs’ in the temperature forecast. Maybe it’s only fitting we end the month on a chilly note?! For those counting – spring is officially 33 days away!

We’ll have to keep watching the extended forecast because there could be a couple more rain/snow chances lingering next week. For now, we’re keeping next Tuesday and Wednesday DRY – but that could change. We aren’t necessarily heading into an active weather pattern, but there will be some moisture fairly close to our neck of the woods early next week. Like we mentioned above – we’ll be cooler next week too – which is why it’s just too early to pinpoint any rain/snow chances outside of Monday. Just to reiterate – Monday looks like the BEST chance for moisture next week and we could have our first round of thunderstorms in 2018, to boot. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the colder weather filters in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert