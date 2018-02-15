DOC juvenile corrections superintendent steps down following alleged incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Thursday it was announced Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex Superintendent Kyle Rohr has stepped down following an alleged battery citation from Topeka police.

Officials said Kyle Rohr has been reassigned within the Kansas Department of Corrections following the alleged assault of a 53-year-old female employee.

Effective Thursday, Megan Milner, director of community-based services, has been assigned as acting superintendent for KJCC.

Milner formerly served as deputy superintendent at KJCC.

According to a misdemeanor battery report filed with Topeka Municipal Court on January 25, 2018, the alleged incident took place on the morning of December 21, 2017.

The battery description says Rohr made physical contact in a rude, insulting and angry manner.

More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers call for Rohr’s firing Thursday.

