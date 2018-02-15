Gun safety courses could be a requirement in your child’s classroom

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Lawmakers are discussing the possibility of gun safety courses in your child’s classroom to be a law.

The bill was brought up by Representative John Whitmer.

Kindergarten through 8th graders would take a course called Eddie Eagle from the National Rifle Association to be trained for gun safety. The program uses an animated video and worksheets to teach kids they shouldn’t touch a gun and if they see one to tell an adult.

High school students would go through hunter education training designed by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

Both programs would be at no additional charge for students or their parents.

“I don’t think we can afford to just hide and say, they’re not going to encounter them,” Representative John Whitmer said. “Now, I think we have to, for lack of a better term, we have to arm them with the knowledge of what to do in case they encounter them.”

“I was against the bill because there’s a provision in there that, while it doesn’t mandate the training, if you do offer a gun safety training, it has to be that of what’s offered by the National Rifle Association,” Representative Vic Miller, who’s against the bill said.

The bill passed in committee on February 14. The next steps include getting it approved in the house, senate and then by the governor.

KSNT News will keep you updated on the status of the bill.