Kansas trooper’s advice on merging is simple: accelerate!

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A video posted online under two weeks ago, has gone viral and it’s about a simple rule of the road.

It was by Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner who says, drivers need to think more about their speeds when getting on interstate and highway roads.

“I need you to be going the speed limits, as you merge into traffic,” said Trooper Ben Gardner, Kansas Highway Patrol.

A message Gardner shared for people behind the wheel has been received by many Kansas drivers.

“These people have to understand it’s very dangerous pulling out in front of traffic doing 80 mile per hour plus and you’re doing 40,” said Dave Rush, Salina.

“People just take their sweet time in the acceleration lane as Trooper Ben stated,” said Jim Komarek, Bavaria.

The response, he says, was unexpected, but he’s glad his road safety reminder has gone viral.

“I try and showcase things that I’m experiencing in my day, so people can understand how to apply a law,” said Gardner.

Gardner says drivers should be driving the speed limit on the road they’re merging onto to allow traffic to move smoothly.

His words have reached drivers on the east and west coasts, and it’s still moving on social media.

“It’s still growing, I mean my phone is still constantly ringing or shaking because there’s somebody else watching it,” Gardner.

But Gardner says he doesn’t mind the buzz and is happy people around the country are able to hear a friendly reminder from a Kansas trooper.

“I want Kansans and others outside of the state to say that’s the Kansas Highway Patrol and they’re doing it right, and it’s by partnering with the public and helping deliver a message that everybody feels is important,” said Gardner.

Gardner says people have reached out to him online about doing similar videos on using turn signals and other rules of the road.

We’ll have to wait and see what his next message is.