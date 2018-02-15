Nearly 50 new citizens welcomed the the US with ceremony in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nearly 50 people from 23 countries are officially United States citizens tonight.

US citizenship and immigration services along with the national park service welcomed the new citizens with a ceremony at the Brown v. Board of education site.

They all completed the list of requirements established by congress.

In return they will enjoy nearly all the same benefits rights and responsibilities native-born Americans experience each day.

John Paul King, an immigration service officer said, “There’s a lot of good, hardworking people that we see every day. Most of the people I see are very good people and it’s very enjoyable to see people of all walks of life, and we just really appreciate the significance of what we’re doing.”