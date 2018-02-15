Police investigating after gunshots heard in east Topeka

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are on the scene in east Topeka Thursday after reports of gunshots being fired at a vehicle.

The report came in just after 11:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of SE 6th Ave.

Topeka Police tell KSNT News there were no injuries and they are looking for two Hispanic males that ran from the area.

Other law enforcement in the area told a KSNT News crew at the scene that it could have just been a couple tires that blew out on a vehicle.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.

 

