Police search for man who robbed Topeka Walgreens

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a downtown Topeka Walgreens Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. a man walked into the store and told an employee that he had a weapon, according to TPD. He proceeded to take merchandise from the store, but the employee did not see a weapon. Police said this happened at the Walgreens located near 10th and Topeka Blvd.

The robber is described as a black male in his 40s wearing dark clothing with his face covered. He stands around 5’10” and weighs 140 to 150 pounds.

No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.