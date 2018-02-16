2 people found dead following Jackson County house fire

Photo Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse

NETAWAKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were found dead Friday after a house fire in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse tells KSNT News several area fire departments responded around 10 a.m. in the 400 block of Whiteway Street, in Netawaka.

After fire crews fought the fire for about an hour, they discovered two bodies inside.

The identities of the deceased have not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

Morse reported one dog was rescued from the fire.

This is a developing story, KSNT News will continue to update as additional information becomes available. Refresh this page for updates.

Photo Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse

