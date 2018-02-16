AP source: Mets, Vargas agree to $16 million, 2-year deal

FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Kansas City, Mo. A person familiar with the deal said Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, that Vargas and the New York Mets have agreed to a $16 million, two-year contract, adding depth to a New York rotation that's been riddled by injuries the past two seasons. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

NEW YORK, NY – A person familiar with the deal says All-Star pitcher Jason Vargas and the Mets have agreed to a $16 million, two-year contract, adding depth to a New York rotation that’s been riddled by injuries the past two seasons.

The person spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical and had not been announced.

Vargas went 18-11 with a 4.16 ERA for Kansas City last season, making his first All-Star team and tying for the major league lead in wins. He faded in the second half, however, and the 35-year-old lefty had been among more than 85 free agents seeking a job as spring training opened this week.

Vargas, traded by the Mets to Seattle in December 2008, could be in camp with New York by Monday.

His agreement with the team was first reported by FanRag Sports, and the contract terms were first reported by MLB.com. Multiple media outlets report the deal includes performance bonuses and a club option for 2020.

