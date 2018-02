Related Coverage Arab Shrine Circus, a Topeka Favorite

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Arab Shrine Circus hosted its annual “circus school” Thursday.

Second graders from Topeka got the chance to learn what being in a circus is all about.

Kids got a behind-the-scenes tour, talked about the different acts and saw animals up close and personal.

The Topeka Hy-vee provided vegetables and fruit for the circus elephants.

You can catch the show all weekend long at the Kansas Expocentre.

You may even catch a few familiar faces from the KSNT News team.