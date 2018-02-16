Blustery Friday, spring-like breezes over the holiday weekend

We’re tracking much colder weather out there today and you will certainly FEEL the difference. After a couple unseasonably warm, spring-like days – Old Man Winter is back! Temps will be trapped in the 20s and 30s all day, but WIND CHILLS will be even colder. It’s those ‘feels-like’ temps that will get you today – hanging out in the ‘teens’ even during the afternoon hours. For those keeping score – temperatures were some 50° COLDER earlier this morning that they were yesterday afternoon. Nothing like a good old-fashioned February cold front, huh?! For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is climbing. It’s now up to 45°. We’ll be nearly 10° BELOW that seasonal standard today! Some spots in Northeast Kansas saw some SNOW flying around last night. Those nighttime snow showers were light and short-lived, but we’re keeping some of those clouds around for the first half of the day. We’ll look for gradually clearing skies this afternoon – trying to sneak some sunshine back in the forecast for the first time since Tuesday and Wednesday!

We’re still expecting a nice weekend warm-up, but the main weather story through Presidents’ Day is the WINDS. Blustery north winds pummel us today – keeping those temps below average. We’ll feel the winds shift by tomorrow morning – as south winds start to usher in milder weather…again. If the taste of spring the last couple of days has you longing for warmer days – you’ll probably love this weekend. We should have plenty of time to warm things up on Saturday AND Sunday – all because of the veering south winds. In other words – today’s blast of cold weather will be short-lived. Expect highs on Saturday approaching 55° and we’ll be in the 60s on Sunday and Presidents’ Day Monday! In terms of sky conditions – Saturday will be a battle between the sunshine and clouds. Honestly – expect similar sky conditions as we’re seeing today. The weekend will start out cloudy, but the skies will gradually clear – allowing Mr. Sunshine back into Northeast Kansas! Bountiful blue skies will dominate Sunday’s forecast – combing with those gusty south winds to warm us up even more. Enjoy the mild (and breezy) weather this weekend!

Maybe it’s a long weekend for you and/or the kids with Presidents’ Day on Monday. As we alluded to above – the holiday will feel spring-like with highs in the 60s, but it might LOOK spring-like too. A couple computer models are suggesting that we’ll have a chance for some rare February thunderstorms on Monday afternoon. Yet another cold front will be racing our direction and it could provide enough lift – to pop a couple thunderstorms across our neck of the woods! By our count – this would be only our 2nd time this year we’ve had thunder or lightning. The last time was during that January thaw a few weeks back! We’ll keep our eyes on Monday’s forecast – as of right now we’re keeping those storm chances at 30%. Not everyone will see the rain, but the chance is certainly there. Not surprisingly, on the backside of Monday’s cold front – temps take another tailspin. Expect ‘teens’ and 20s for lows and daytime highs in the 30s and 40s for the rest of next week. It looks like most of next week will be sun-filled and tranquil – but it will be cooler. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert