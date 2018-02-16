Bodies of slain Ohio officers arrive at church for funeral

Bob Votruba, right, and his nephew Mason Miller, 13, stand outside of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in in Westerville, Ohio, before the start of funeral services for Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering at the church Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence early Saturday afternoon. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An honor guard has escorted the bodies of two slain Ohio police officers into a church ahead of their funeral services.

Hundreds of police officers from around Ohio and cities including Chicago, Denver and El Paso, Texas, looked on as pallbearers carried the coffins into the church Friday.

A long line of officers and residents stretched across a parking lot in the Columbus suburb of Westerville as they waited to enter the viewing that will be followed by the afternoon funeral.

Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were shot last Saturday after entering a townhome while responding to a 911 hang-up call.

The veteran officers returned fire, wounding 30-year-old Quentin Smith.

Smith has been charged with aggravated murder. He remains hospitalized and has not yet appeared in court.

