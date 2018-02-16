Fire burns trailer to the ground in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A trailer is completely gone after a fire burned through the structure late Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a call in southeast Topeka near 23rd and SE Michigan Ave. around 11:50 p.m.

No one was inside the trailer, according to the Shawnee County dispatch center. Investigators have yet to determine how the fire started.

TFD was able to contain the fire, and it did not spread to any other nearby structures.

Trailer fire near 23rd and Michigan – the trailer is almost unrecognizable pic.twitter.com/XcWTeEmxbb — Grant Stephens (@GrantKSNT) February 16, 2018