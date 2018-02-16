Fire burns trailer to the ground in southeast Topeka

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A trailer is completely gone after a fire burned through the structure late Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a call in southeast Topeka near 23rd and SE Michigan Ave. around 11:50 p.m.

No one was inside the trailer, according to the Shawnee County dispatch center. Investigators have yet to determine how the fire started.

TFD was able to contain the fire, and it did not spread to any other nearby structures.

KSNT News will update this story as we learn more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s