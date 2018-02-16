Free flu vaccine still available at local health department

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Due to continued flu activity in the area, the Shawnee County Health Department is still offering free flu vaccine to anyone six months and older while supplies last.

This year’s vaccination protects against four strains of seasonal flu. According to the CDC, when H3 viruses are predominant, in this case H3N2, we tend to have a worse flu season with more hospitalizations and more deaths. While surveillance systems show that the flu season may be peaking now, we know from past experience that it will take many more weeks for flu activity to truly slow down. The CDC continues to recommend that individuals still get the flu vaccine; they are the best way to prevent getting sick from the flu and it is not too late to get one.

SCHD said anyone can visit their immunization clinic located at 2115 SW 10th Ave. during regular clinic hours to receive their flu shot. No appointment is needed.

For more information about getting a flu shot from SCHD call 251-5605.

Immunization Clinic Hours:

Monday, Thursday, Friday

8:00 am – 11:00 am 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Tuesday

10:00 am – 1:00 pm 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Wednesday

8:00 am – 11:00 am 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm