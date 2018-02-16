Fugitive taken into custody after standoff with Topeka police

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man was taken into custody after a standoff with police for several hours.

Officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of SE Lime, around 9:20 Thursday night to serve an arrest warrant on a known fugitive. When officers arrived they attempted to make contact with the resident when they saw the fugitive, identified as Harley Dodds, 37, of Topeka, through a window.

Police said Dodds refused to comply and come outside. Negotiators and a response team were called to the scene to help. After several hours of trying to persuade him to come out, response team members entered the home and Dodds was taken into custody without further incident.

He was booked into the Shawnee County jail at 2:40 a.m. Friday. Dodds is listed as homeless, according to his booking report.