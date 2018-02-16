Junction City man arrested for drugs and weapon charges

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Junction City man was taken to jail early Friday morning after a four month investigation.

Around 5 a.m. officers with the Junction City Police Department, Geary County Sheriff’s Office and Grandview Plaza Police conducted search warrants at 1917 Sunflower Dr. and 913 Westridge Dr. locating four weapons, two pounds of marijuana and $6,000.

Joshua R. Dantzler, 31, of Junction City was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, felony possession of marijuana, no drug tax stamp, possession of drug proceeds and felony possession of a handgun.

JCPD said he is being held without bond pending first appearance in court.