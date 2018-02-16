Kobach tries to halt in-state tuition for non-US citizens

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Secretary of State Kris Kobach is renewing a 14-year campaign to repeal a Kansas law granting in-state tuition rates to qualifying college students who aren’t U.S. citizens.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Kobach testified Thursday on behalf of a bill that would end the benefit offered to those who graduated from an accredited Kansas high school or earned a general equivalency degree and started the process of acquiring citizenship. Kansas’ in-state tuition is about a third of the out-of-state assessment.

Kobach tells the House Higher Education Budget Committee that state law perversely incentivizes immigrants living in Kansas illegally to attend college.

Bishops leading the Kansas Catholic Conference are asking the committee to have compassion for youth who would have tuition benefits taken from them.

The bill’s hearing will continue Monday.

