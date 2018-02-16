Local scam tells people IRS has a warrant for their arrest

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing to receive reports of scams in the area.

Sheriff Greg Riat said some of the latest scams involve the caller being told the IRS has a warrant for their arrest and they need to pay money to stop them from being arrested.

One person reported the caller identifying themselves as a Pottawatomie County Sheriff Detective and that they had a warrant for the victim. Riat said the caller again demanded money from the victim from being arrested.

“These calls are scams and most likely are originating from outside of Kansas and even the United States,” said Riat.

