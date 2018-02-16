Longest running circus comes to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — One of the longest running circuses in the United States is back in the Capital City.

This year marks the 79th year the Arab Shrine Circus is in town.

It’s the perfect event for you and the family to see elephants, clowns and Johnny Rocket.

New this year, you can expect the Quick Change Lady, who can change about five outfits in a matter of seconds.

The circus of course, raises money to help keep the Arab Shrine Temple open.

“This is going to be a great weekend for a circus,” said Roger Farthing, Public Relations Director of Topeka Arab Shrine. “We know it’s a good circus and we’d love for everyone to coem down, enjoy themselves and have a good family and fun-oriented weekend.”

You can buy tickets at the Expocentre or at any Hy-Vee or Dillons in Topeka.

There’s one show Friday night at 7, as well as shows throughout the weekend.

If you stop by, you’ll see some familiar faces from KSNT News as the Ring Master.