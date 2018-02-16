Makers of Kibbles ‘N Bits, Gravy Train, and others pull dog food for potential euthanasia drug

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Smuckers is pulling more brands of pet food because of the potential risk of having pentobarbital in them.

The company is withdrawing some shipments of dog food to avoid the risk of any its brands having traces of the euthanasia drug pentobarbital, commonly used by veterinarians to put animals down.

The company is pulling back several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits, Skippy and Ol’ Roy brands.

Smuckers says it’s actively investigating how the drug got into its supply chain.

The FDA is also conducting an investigation into the tainted pet food supply.