Man rushed to hospital after being shot during southeast Topeka home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man was shot during a home invasion early Friday morning, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Police responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at 3500 SE Girard St., which isn’t too far from the intersection of 37th and SE Adams St.

An adult male victim is reported to be in critical condition, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police tell KSNT News he was rushed to an area hospital by AMR.

The victim and another person were inside the home when four people broke into the home.

A description of the suspects is not available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking anyone with information at this time to call TPD at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

KSNT News will update this story as we learn more information.

