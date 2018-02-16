Man shot during southeast Topeka home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man was shot during a home invasion early Friday morning, according to the Topeka Police Department.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are not known at this time. TPD is investigating in the 3500 block of SE Girard St., which is the near the intersection of 37th and SE Adams St. First calls of the shooting came in before 2:00 a.m.

The man and another person were inside the home when four people broke into the home.

A description of the suspects is not available at this time.

KSNT News will update this story as we learn more information.