New app tracks sickness in your area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — You’ve heard how bad this flu season is. But what if you could see which areas to avoid, just by looking at your phone?

A Kansas City company designed an app allowing you to track which areas in your neighborhood are infested with germs. It’s called “Sick Weather.”

It acts as a Doppler radar for sickness.

The app scans social media, looking for key words like flu, fever, cough and temperature. Then, it pins them on a map.

“It gets really down to the street level for you to find out what is happening more or less in your neighborhood, in your town or however specific you want to get with it,” said Dave Switzer of Sickweather.

The apps’ goal is to collect enough information to be able to forecast illnesses.