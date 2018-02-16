New ESU residence hall named after former university president

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Emporia State University’s new residence hall will be named after its 14th president and the first woman hired by the Kansas Board of Regents to lead a public university in the state.

The residence will be named Schallenkamp Hall, after Dr. Kay Schallenkamp. It was announced Friday during the Founders’ Day celebration, marking 155 years for the public university.

“Naming the hall after Dr. Kay Schallenkamp is a tribute to her outstanding service and commitment to our students,” said Allison Garrett, president of Emporia State. “She served Emporia State as a leader of vision, integrity and mentoring who placed student success at the center of the university’s mision.”

Schallenkamp served as ESU president from 1997 to 2006. According to ESU, her nine-year tenure saw enrollment stabilize, creation of the presidential scholarship program and improved brand recognition with the introduction of the Power E. Her other accomplishments include building a student recreation center and the Shepherd Music Center addition to Beach Music Hall.

The former president said she was overwhelmed when she was told the news.

“As you think about the people who have buildings named for them on campus — William Allen White, John King, John Visser — to even think I might be in their company is unbelievable,” Schallenkamp said. “It’s amazing to have that legacy, a lifetime connection to the campus that both Ken and I love so much.”

Schallenkamp Hall is scheduled to open in Fall 2019 with a capacity of more than 300 beds and blended living and learning enviornments.