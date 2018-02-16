Police investigate 2 possible threats at Emporia High School

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A tip from Crime Stoppers Thursday night led to an investigation at a local high school.

The Emporia Police Department said they responded to two incidents after receiving reports.

Officers spoke with a female student about conversations she had with a USD 253 teacher. It was determined the student made concerning comments which were investigated. After the investigation it was determined there was no intent to comment any act of violence. Police also verified there were no means to carry out any type of violence.

Thursday evening Lyon County Crime Stoppers received a tip in regard to a Snap Chat reposting. Emporia police followed up on the tip and discovered it was a reposting of a Snap Chat originating in South Carolina. The same post was on other social media sites and national news outlets. Detectives determined law enforcement in South Carolina investigated that incident fully. Locally detectives and officers located and investigated the male student that shared the Snap Chat post. They determined the student made no direct threats and he has no means for carrying out harm in such a manner as depicted by the social media posts.

The school district said administration, staff and security officers are aware of the situation and will continue to monitor student and staff safety as a priority.

“The Emporia Police Department understands everyone’s emotions are on high alert. We always say, “See something, say something!” the police department posted on their Facebook Friday.

