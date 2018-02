EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A tip from Crime Stoppers Thursday night led to an investigation at a local high school.

Emporia Public Schools said Emporia police investigated the non-specific threat from an Emporia High School student.

An investigation by police deemed the threat not to be credible.

The school district said administration, staff and security officers are aware of the situation and will continue to monitor student and staff safety as a priority.