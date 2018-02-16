Police release surveillance photos of suspects in armed robbery at Daylight Donuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are looking for multiple suspects after a Friday morning armed robbery at a SW Topeka business.

Officers responded to Daylight Donuts, located at 4201 SW 21st Street just after 1 a.m. on reports of a robbery to the business.

When officers arrived the clerk told them four unknown men, wearing all dark clothing entered the business. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and ordered the clerk to the ground. The four suspects took money from the business and fled south out of the business, possible to an awaiting vehicle.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information are asked to contact TPD at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers a 785-234-0007.